how this man won 26 million euros

This lucky winner, who became the biggest Loto winner in history, played on the Internet. The previous record jackpot, amounting to 24,000,008 euros, was won in Sarcelles (Paris region) in June 2011.

This draw was one of six Loto events dedicated to heritage as part of the fourth edition of the Mission Patrimoine games, thanks to which players can contribute to the preservation of French monuments in danger.

3, 5, 15, 33, 49, and 8 as a lucky number … With this combination, a player won on Saturday September 11 an exceptional gain of 26 million euros in the Loto after twelve draws without a winner. This is the biggest jackpot since the game was launched in 1976.

So who is the lucky winner?

If he wishes to remain anonymous – which we can largely understand, we know a little more about his mode of play. According to the Française des Jeux (FDJ), he is a regular player, for several years, which validates its Loto grids in point of sale and online, in particular for large jackpots.

This time, he only had a few euros left on his player account … “I just had enough to fill out a grid for the Saturday night draw,” he says. No numbers checked: this player tried his luck with a flash game catch, without really looking at the assigned combination.





The day after the draw, he was therefore not aware of being the big winner of the jackpot. It was only when the relations winners department of the Française des Jeux called him that he realized that he had won the record sum of 26 million euros … “I remained very calm but speechless” , he still tells the FDJ.

His projects: travel and stop working

Even if money does not buy happiness, it contributes greatly to it: so, what are the plans of this neo-millionaire from the west of France? “I never lacked for anything but I didn’t take advantage of all that life had to offer me,” he says. He particularly wishes to travel with his partner, to go to beautiful restaurants, but also to buy a car and an old building.

As an employee, the man also plans to stop working. We suspect it! “This year, I was just telling myself that a professional change would do me good,” he said, relieved.