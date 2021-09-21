“I liked this PSG” – Canal Supporters PSG 24-7

After their draw against Bruges (1-1), PSG was expected at the turn on Sunday evening with the reception of Lyon. Victorious (2-1) after a match rich in twists and turns, Paris wins its sixth league game and continues its clear round in Ligue 1. A service that seduced the former journalist of The team, Stéphane Bitton, who returned to his usual mood post on the performance of the Rouge et Bleu. Long-time supporter of PSG, the one “who has attended more than 1000 matches at the Parc des Princes” (according to him) underlines the character which the Ile-de-France club has shown to get rid of a particularly tough opponent.





” I liked this PSG. Obviously not everything was perfect but Paris Saint-Germain showed self-sacrifice to the end and freed themselves in stoppage time. It’s probably a match that last year the PSG would have lost or in any case would have been content with a draw. Paris signs a 6 out of 6, you will admit that it is difficult to do better even if the manner has not always been there. (…) Paris won its first shock in Ligue 1 this season and got rid for a time of an opponent in the title race. (…) It was a two-speed match, the first period was much more intense, the players then dropped in level, perhaps like Lionel Messi. (…) We had a good Neymar, with him body language is very important, we could see that he had been having difficulties with him for some time, there he woke up at the right time and put Paris on the right track. “