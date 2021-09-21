In Afghanistan, the Taliban finalize their government which does not include any women

The Taliban appointed several ministers on Tuesday (September 21) and thus completed the formation of their government, which does not include any female minister or women’s ministry, announced their spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid.

The new Afghan regime announced the first part of its government, including many historic leaders of the movement, on September 7, three weeks after taking power. Mr. Mujahid once again recalled Tuesday that it was a transitional government that was going to be strengthened.

Back to middle and high schools without the girls

Zabihullah Mujahid also announced that Afghan middle and high school girls will be allowed to return to school, as restrictions targeting women have increased in recent weeks in Afghanistan. “We are finalizing things (…). It will happen as quickly as possible ”, he assured concerning the return of secondary school girls to their schools.





On Saturday, the Taliban called on boys to return to their middle and high schools, but not girls, causing turmoil among the Afghan population and the international community, which fears a return to the iron regime of the Taliban of the 90s which in particular prohibited women from studying.

Classes in Afghan schools were interrupted in mid-August following the return to power of the Taliban, thanks to the American withdrawal and the collapse of the pro-Western government.

