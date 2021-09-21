in an interview, the actress confesses!

In Vaison-la-Romaine, a town located in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, we know this very pretty couple well. The one formed by the adorable Mimie Mathy and Benoist Gérardl the man of his life.

Moreover, there, the companion of the star of TF1 has found something to occupy nearly half of his days, abandoning his dear and tender.

It is the vines that fascinate him and which also allow the duo (and this is not negligible) to make money.

“He is rather to take care of his vines, for which he has a real passion, from 6 am to 6 pm”, admitted Mimie Mathy, in an interview with Star TV.





As our colleagues from France Dimanche rightly recall, it was in 2013 that the main party, for the first time, bottled his wine. A wine called Minoist. Mi, for Mimie, Noist, for Benoist …

As for Mimie’s devouring passion for television, the star has decided to slow down the filming of Joséphine, a guardian angel. Not to withdraw but to be able to play other roles, on other channels as well.

