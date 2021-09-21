In difficulty, the Coop des masques breaks its prices and calls on communities – Brittany







La Coop des masques, a cooperative created in the midst of a shortage of masks, in 2020, in Grâces, near Guingamp, to produce surgical and FFP2 masks intended for professionals, is calling for help, through the voice of its president, Guy Hascoët. The company has cash flow problems and a stock of six million masks to sell. For the young company, it is therefore urgent today to empty its hangars and bring in cash.

97% of purchases in Asia

According to Guy Hascoët, three factors explain the difficulties of the Coop des masques: “According to the French mask union, 97% of mask purchases by French operators are made in Asia. The State has made 18 months of stock and no longer buys for the moment; he has reservations. Finally, people who had promised to be there are not in the end ”.

A promotion on FFP2 masks

Meeting as a board of directors last week, the company therefore decided to call for the mobilization of all health players in France and in Brittany in particular: “We are doing a promotion, with an offer of 50 FFP2 masks at ten euros. There are 20,000 or 25,000 health professionals in Brittany. If the doctors’ offices, but also the municipalities, buy it, even in small quantities, we can sell a lot of it quickly ”.





Community market

Large-scale distribution, a major source of supply for households in masks, has shown little interest in the offers of masks made in France: “We have opened the door to discussions with a sign but, until then, they had none. not intended “.

The situation of the Guingamp-based manufacturer may be surprising when we know the success of the Diwall masks, whose owners have announced the creation of a second production line. Guy Hascoët explains: “At the Coop des masques, we were targeting the community market because individuals will no longer buy masks once the crisis has passed. We are on a production of 60,000 masks per day, whereas Diwall produces rather 45,000 per month, we are not targeting the same markets ”.