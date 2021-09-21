IN IMAGES, IN PICTURES. Houses destroyed and thousands evacuated after volcanic eruption in the Canaries

The lava flows spewed out by the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted on Sunday on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canaries, led to the evacuation of around 5,500 people and destroyed a hundred houses as it descended towards the ocean, without yet reaching it during the night of Monday to Tuesday, according to the latest forecasts.

According to the regional government of the tourist archipelago located off the coast of northwestern Africa, a total of 5,500 people have had to leave their homes since the eruption began.

A new point of eruption appeared Monday evening around 9.15 p.m. local (10:15 p.m. in Paris) in the town of El Paso, forcing new evacuations in the area, alerted the emergency service of the archipelago on Twitter.

“We have no human loss to deplore (…) and I think this is the best news”, welcomed the president of the region, Angel Victor Torres, during a joint press conference with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, arrived on the spot Sunday evening.

This eruption, the first since 1971 on this island populated by nearly 850,000 inhabitants, on the other hand caused significant damage.

Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing columns of smoke, ash and lava, on the island of La Palma on September 19, 2021. | DESIRÉE MARTIN / AFP

Columns of smoke reaching several hundred meters high

Lorena Hernandez Labrador, city councilor in Los Llanos de Aridane, one of the villages affected by the lava flows, told AFP that one “Hundred houses” had been “Destroyed in the municipalities of Los Llanos, El Paso and Tazacorte”.

A house destroyed by fire in Los Llanos de Aridane. | BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS

Images disseminated by the media or circulating on social networks showed impressive lava flows, reaching up to ten meters in height, burning trees in their path, covering roads and rushing into houses through windows left open.

Cumbre Vieja spits columns of smoke reaching several hundred meters high and between 6,000 and 9,000 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day, according to the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan). A smoke that has not so far resulted in the closure of the airspace.

“Lava tongues”

Asked about public television, the president of the local authority of La Palma, Mariano Hernández Zapata, spoke of a landscape of desolation, left by “Tongues of lava (…) which swallow up everything in their path”.

According to the Involcan, these flows – which followed lava jets several tens of meters high – are advancing at an average speed of 700 meters per hour at nearly 1,000 ° C.

Lava “Will not arrive at the sea tonight as we said” because the movement of the lava “Is significantly slower than it was initially”, said a spokesperson for the regional government on Monday evening.

“3 minutes” to evacuate

Pedro Sanchez, who was due to go to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, delayed his trip to the island on Sunday evening to follow the evacuation operations mobilizing hundreds of police and military personnel. ‘army.





“The night has been long” and “The days to come will be long” also for those affected, he said, promising them that they will not “Would not suffer economically” thanks to the “Solidarity” from across the country.

Lava from Cumbre Vieja flows near the houses of Tazacorte, on the island of La Palma, on September 20, 2021. | BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS

Aged 27, Angie Chaux, who lives a few kilometers from the volcano in Los Llanos de Aridane, told AFP that she had “Three minutes” to evacuate her home, at 4.30 a.m., with her husband and her three-year-old child.

“We were not at home” at the time of the eruption but “We wanted to come back and the road was closed. The police let us pass but told us “you have 3 minutes” to evacuate “with the emergency backpack” that the authorities had asked the inhabitants to prepare “, she said.

Under close surveillance

Noelia Garcia, the mayor of this municipality, indicated that she felt “From helplessness and rage” in the face of this disaster.

” It’s nature ” corn “We are worried about the banana and avocado plantations, which have suffered, and for the economic future of the island”, she told AFP.

Lava and smoke erupt from the Cumbre Vieja volcano. | BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS

The Cumbre Vieja volcano had been under close surveillance for a week due to a huge surge in seismic activity. According to Angel Victor Torres, it would contain between 17 and 20 million cubic meters of magma.

According to the scientific coordinator of the Involcan, Nemesio Perez, the activity of the volcano could last “Several weeks or even a few months”, due to the presence of a second pocket of magma located 20 or 30 kilometers deep.

Of volcanic origin, the Canary Islands had its last eruption in 2011, this time underwater, at the island of El Hierro.