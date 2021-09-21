In Peter’s wake, Guadeloupe and the northern islands placed in vigil

The heavy precipitation observed on Sunday could continue. They are generated in the islands of Guadeloupe, but also in Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, in the wake of tropical storm Peter, at the same time as an Alizée failure. Caution is advised.

Nadine Fadel

updated on September 20, 2021 at 12:24 p.m.



The islands of Guadeloupe, Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin have been placed in yellow vigilance, for “heavy rains and thunderstormsThe populations are thus invited to inform themselves about the meteorological situation and to be particularly careful.

In question, the tropical storm Peter which, in its wake, generates significant showers and a significant drop in winds.

In addition, there is strong activity throughout the Atlantic basin.

Bad weather due to Peter

The risk of showers in light winds, behind tropical storm Peter, still persists on Monday, especially this morning, in Guadeloupe. They could be locally moderate to strong, even stormy at midday.

The improvement sets in gradually, in the afternoon.

In the northern islands, this Monday day is marked by a lull. Showers are rather rare and pass quickly over the islands. An isolated thunderstorm is however not excluded. A further deterioration of rain is expected in the evening, today and overnight from Monday to Tuesday, before the more frank improvement expected Tuesday, in the morning.

Yesterday evening, Météo France measured, on its network of rain gauges:

a little more than 38.3 mm at Gros Cap / Petit-Canal, in one hour;

43.6 mm at Raizet, in 3 hours;

28.6 mm at Blanchet / Morne-à-l’Eau;

43 mm in Marigot (Saint-Martin), in 3 hours;

17.8 mm in Grand-Case (Saint-Martin).









© NHC



Several phenomena share the Atlantic basin

Besides Peter, three other meteorological phenomena are currently evolving in the Atlantic basin.









© NHC

A few hundred miles south of Newfoundland and, therefore, of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, the remnants of Storm Odette are now reduced to a low pressure system. He has almost no chance of getting stronger, according to forecasters from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The formation called Rose follows a North-West trajectory, without change of intensity. It should not concern the West Indies arc. By Tuesday, Rose is expected to slowly weaken.

In contrast, there is a disorganized area of ​​cloud and a few thunderstorms, located over the tropical Atlantic, which moves off the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions seem favorable for this phenomenon to gradually develop over the next few days and a tropical depression could form later this week as it moves westward at 10 to 15 km / h in the tropical and central Atlantic Ocean. To watch, therefore.