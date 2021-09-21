In Sudan, a failed coup attempt, official media say

An attempted coup took place in Sudan early Tuesday (September 21), state media reported, without identifying the perpetrators of the plot. “There was a failed coup attempt, the people must face it”, they said. A government source also confirmed to Agence France-Presse that the conspirators attempted to take control of the state media building, but “They failed”.

Separately, a senior military source said a group of officers was “Involved in the attempt”, but that they had been “Immediately suspended”. On Tuesday, traffic in central Khartoum appeared to be fluid, including around the army headquarters. Sudanese security services, however, blocked the main bridge connecting Khartoum to Omdurman, located on the other side of the Nile.





A fragile political transition

The coup attempt targeted the Sudanese transitional government set up after the ousting in March 2019 of President Omar Al-Bashir, toppled after thirty years of unchallenged rule. Sudan has been going through a fragile transition characterized by economic difficulties and deep political divisions. In recent months, the government has undertaken a series of difficult economic reforms to qualify for a debt relief program from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

These measures, including the reduction of subsidies and the establishment of a controlled floating of the local currency, were considered too severe by many Sudanese. Sporadic protests have recently taken place across the country to protest against IMF-backed measures and the rising cost of living.

