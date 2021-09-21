In Tunisia, the president announces the future appointment of a head of government

Screen capture of the audiovisual intervention by Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed in Sidi Bouzid, September 20, 2021. FETHI BELAID / AFP

Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed announced Monday, September 20, that he would appoint a new head of government, while keeping in place the exceptional measures he had decreed on July 25 to assume full powers.

“These exceptional measures will continue and a head of government will be appointed but on the basis of transitional provisions responding to the will of the people”, Saïed said during a speech broadcast by national television from Sidi Bouzid, cradle of the Tunisian revolt of 2011 which overthrew the Ben Ali regime.

Mr. Saïed, whose speech at the headquarters of the governorate of Sidi Bouzid was interrupted several times by a chanting crowd “The people want the dissolution of Parliament”, further announced that he would pass “A new electoral law” without revealing its contours.

The legislative elections of November 2019, which were held on the basis of the electoral law currently in force, resulted in a crumbling Parliament which allowed the Islamist-inspired party Ennahda, main opponent of Mr. Saïed, to assume a role in it. pivotal role within a coalition.

The fear of an “authoritarian drift”

On July 25, Mr. Saïed sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, suspended the activities of Parliament and also arrogated the judiciary, for a renewable month before extending these measures on August 24, ” until further notice “. He then referred to an upcoming reform of the 2014 Constitution which established a hybrid system, neither presidential nor parliamentary, a source of recurring conflicts between the two powers.

Legal theorist, Kaïs Saïed has presented himself since his surprise election by a large majority at the end of 2019 as the ultimate interpreter of the Constitution. It relied on its article 80 which envisages exceptional measures in the event of “Imminent danger” to national security, to justify the decisions taken on July 25.





Many Tunisians welcomed them with enthusiasm because, exasperated by their political class, they expect strong acts against corruption and impunity, in a country in serious social and economic difficulties. But opponents, political parties, magistrates and lawyers said they feared a “Authoritarian drift”.

Ennahda, Mr Saïed’s main rival and who had the most seats in the frozen parliament, expressed “His categorical rejection” of “Any suspension of the application of the Constitution” Where “Change of the political system”.

“I did not come here to produce a show”

Demonstrations against Tunisian President Saïed, in Tunis, September 18, 2021. FETHI BELAID / AFP

President Saïed violently attacked again on Monday Tunisian politicians and deputies whom he accuses of corruption. “Parliament has turned into a market where voices are sold and bought”, he said. “Do you need a government that will meet your needs or thieves who will plunder countries? “.

Representatives of civil society in Tunisia denounced a setback ” loud and clear “ freedoms since Mr. Saïed arrogated to himself full powers.

“The provisions provided for by the Constitution in matters of rights and freedoms remain in force. I made sure that no infringement will be brought to freedoms ”, retorted the president Monday.

Several hundred people, many of them pro-Ennahda, demonstrated in Tunis on Saturday against the president’s coup, chanting slogans for a return to ” the legitimacy “ power. Mr. Saïed minimized the impact of this rally in a mocking tone. “I did not come here to produce a show like the one you saw two days ago and whose poor directors are known”, he snapped.