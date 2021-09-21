“Indecent”: the Belmondo clan shocked after a surprise decision by the actor’s companion

Only two weeks after the disappearance of Jean-Paul Belmondo, his last companion Carlos Sotto Mayor is preparing to release on Wednesday September 22 a book devoted to the comedian who has disappeared. Enough to make his family react.

It is a project that is far from unanimous. On September 6, Jean-Paul Belmondo passed away at the age of 88, leaving behind a grieving clan, and a career spanning several decades marked by now cult roles. And while the tributes have followed one another for several weeks, here is that the latest project to date on the actor makes his family cringe. And for good reason, this is a forthcoming book written by Carlos Sotto Mayor, in which she retraces his intimate life with Jean-Paul Belmondo, as revealed to you Close. “The whole Belmondo family is shocked by the attitude of Madame Sotto Mayor“, entrusts to the Parisian Me Michel Godest, the actor’s lawyer.

Companion of the star of Ace of aces in the early 1980s, Carlos sotto mayor had recently returned in the life of Jean-Paul Belmondo, on whom she publishes this tribute book entitled Jean Paul. My man from Rio (Flammarion editions). “Shocked by the publication of this book, a few days after the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo “, the family of the actor finds today “indecent“ such a work is published, while “none of his companions has ever given up to the public her intimate life with him”, underlines Michel Godest. A book all the more controversial for the Belmondo clan, as the Brazilian actress reports the jealousy, sometimes sickly according to her, of the actor.

Carlos Sotto Mayor “imposed herself” in the life of Jean-Paul Belmondo

But beyond the very publication of Jean Paul. My man from Riois the attitude of Carlos sotto mayor which shocks those close to Jean-Paul Belmondo, especially his “attitude during the last years”. “I leave Madame Sotto Mayor face to face with her conscience as to her astonishing presentation of things. I have always been close to Jean-Paul and therefore know the truth”, emphasizes his lawyer. According to him, the Brazilian actress of 60 “imposed itself“ in the life of the actor in spring 2020, and “wanted to keep it to herself, keep it away from her relatives, her family“, reports Michel Godest, who specifies that she also “had lots of photos and videos taken during the summer of 2020”. Yes Jean-Paul Belmondo “liked to have fun”, Carlos sotto mayor according to him “exhausted and took advantage of him to make his media comeback“. “And why, if she was madly in love, did she suddenly disappear without giving any news after last spring?”, asked the lawyer.

