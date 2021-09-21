It gets complicated for Giroud

Despite his successful debut with Milan, Olivier Giroud will have to deal with competition without doubt fiercer than expected.

Olivier Giroud is stationary. The fault of the physical glitches with which the attacker of the AC Milan must compose since the beginning of the month. Barely returned from his ten-day isolation following a positive Covid test, the Savoyard indeed felt pain in his lower back. What earn him a new passage through the infirmary box. On the flank, the former Gunner had to give up the shock facing the Juventus, Sunday, after having already missed the match against the Lazio, the previous weekend.

According to Sky, his presence on Wednesday for the reception of Venice is uncertain. Olivier Giroud has certainly resumed the race and should even train with the group on Tuesday. But Stefano Pioli might want to take no risk and put him in the waiting room until this weekend and the trip to Spezia. Because the deadlines are not lacking for the Rossoneri, with the reception of theAtletico Madrid, in the Champions League. A meeting already capital in the race for qualification.





Rebic, a strong competition

And Stefano Pioli could be all the more careful with Olivier Giroud that Zlatan Ibrahimovic He suffers from Achilles tendinopathy and is therefore very uncertain about the shock against the Colchoneros even though he has returned to working individually in the field. Especially, in the absence of the two veterans, Ante rebic scored points. After a discreet first against Lazio Rome, the Croatian international perfectly held the shock to Liverpool (3-2) and Turin (1-1), scoring his first two goals of the season.

The Milan coach did not fail to congratulate his striker at the end of the meeting. “Ante is a blessing for a coach. He is versatile, can play on the whole front of the attack and never gives up ”, thus confided the Italian technician. Ante Rebic actually seems to adapt perfectly to an axial role. While he has 15 goals and 5 assists in his 43 matches played on one side, his statistics go up to 9 goals and 6 assists in 20 games played in the axis.

