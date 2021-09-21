it would have a power of 81 TFlops, more than double the RTX 3090

Nvidia’s new graphic architecture, presumably scheduled for the end of 2022, is talking about it again. The gain in performance would once again be unheard of.

If we are to believe the latest rumors surrounding Ada Lovelace, the code name for the next generation of GeForce graphics cards, Nvidia does not seem to decide to slow down. The giant has accustomed us for several generations to interesting leaps in performance, especially on the transition from the RTX 2000 generation to the RTX 3000 or from the GTX 900 to the GTX 1000. This was less true with the transition to the generation. RTX 2000, but this was a special case that introduced an important new technological foundation: Tensor Cores for AI and RT cores for ray tracing.

A new rumor points to a very nice increase in raw performance for the RTX 4000 generation.

A frequency of 2.2 GHz and 81 TFlops

It is the Greymon55 Twitter account which claims that the AD102 GPU could have an operating frequency of at least 2.2 GHz. As a reminder, if we take the Founder Edition models from Nvidia, the RTX 3080 goes up to 1.7 GHz. This GPU would be manufactured on TSMC’s 5 nm process, which was already expected according to other rumors in the halls.





ad102 frequency ： ≥2.2ghz – Greymon55 (@ greymon55) September 19, 2021

If we refer to the other rumors surrounding Ada Lovelace, the GPU would integrate 18,432 Cuda cores. With a frequency of 2.2 GHz, we would obtain a gross power of 81 TFlops FP32, more than double the 36 TFlops offered by the GeForce 3090 to date. We can’t exactly compare the raw power of two different architectures, let alone two different brands, but that would put Ada Lovelace in another dimension than gaming consoles, the most powerful of which, the Xbox Series X, tops out at 12 Tflops. .

A little too good to believe

All of this remains a rumor for now, and the promised performance boost seems so significant it’s hard to believe it. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti offers 13 TFlops of raw performance, and the RTX 3090 offers 36 TFlops, which was already a very impressive performance boost. Here we would go to 81 TFlops, a 6-fold increase in gross performance in just two generations of products.

On the other hand, this new rumor makes more credible, or at least more understandable, that which indicated a consumption of at least 400 W for the RTX 4000 graphics cards. With such an operating frequency and such a level of power, we can s ” expect increased power consumption, despite the switch to 5 nm.

A new generation for the end of 2022

Remember that if we already hear about Ada Lovelace GPUs, their announcement is not expected anytime soon. Nvidia should present these new products at the end of 2022, approximately two years after the presentation of the RTX 3000 under Ampere architecture.

By then, AMD could launch its RDNA 3 graphics chips and Intel should be in the race with its Intel Arc graphics cards.