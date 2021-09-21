Kate Middleton: her sister-in-law Alizée Thévenet got married in her mother’s dress

Kate Middleton’s brother passed the ring on the finger to the beautiful Alizée Thevenet. James Middleton married in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the South of France. And for the occasion, his wife chose a very symbolic dress …

Alizee Thevenet winks at his in-laws for his wedding. The model chose a dress belonging to Carole middleton for her marriage to James middleton. The brother of Kate Middleton married on September 12 in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var. The young woman wore a white dress with shoulders, lace, bohemian style and tied at the waist. “I talked about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during confinement, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it, told Alizee Thevenet To Hello Magazine. It suited me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. The fact that wedding dresses are only worn once has always troubled me. It was amazing to give a second life to such a beautiful dress.” Carole Middleton wore it for her wedding in June 1980.

Kate and William responded present

To note that Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as Pippa Middleton, were present at the ceremony. “It was a very nice and very family ceremony, there were no salamalecs (bows), cas we say back home, declared the mayor of Bormes, François Arizzi, to the regional daily Var-morning. Prince William and Kate were there too but they didn’t want to steal the show from the bride and groom. (…) I was able to interact with them in very poor English, we talked about the charms of Bormes-les-Mimosas and its climate, banalities … It was a simple moment and I was not more impressed than that (Laughs).“If they chose Bormes-Les-Mimosas, it is because the family ofAlizee Thevenet acquired a property there.

31 years old, Alizée Thevenet is a financial analyst. James and Alizee met when the young woman was working in London. While their story has long been kept a secret, the paparazzi managed to surprise them during their vacation in St. Barts in early 2019.

