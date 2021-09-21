Kim Kardashian: A second sextape, even “rawer” and “longer”?

Faced with the seriousness of these comments, Kim Kardashian reacted through his lawyer. “This is a false claim. It’s unfortunate that people make such statements for a quarter of an hour of fame“, commented Marty Singer in defense of his client, in a statement addressed to Page Six.

The original intimate video of Kim Kardashian and Ray J was released in February 2007. It was released by pornographic production house Vivid Entertainment and titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar. The applicant had sued Vivid. She dropped her complaint following an amicable settlement. Vivid reportedly paid Kim $ 5 million.





Almost 15 years after its publication, Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s sextape remains a source of tension. Ray J played the situation on several occasions, claiming that he created the superstar that Kim had become. He also alluded to their sulphurous past relationship in the song. I Hit It First (“I fucked her first”), a clash directed to Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, released in 2013.

Kim Kardashian is now the single mom of four, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West (8, 5, 3 and 2). Remained close to Kanye West despite their ongoing divorce, she also arouses the envy of prestigious suitors …