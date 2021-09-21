Lââm “unmanageable”? How his behavior greatly disrupted the show

A little tour and then go. Last August, Lââm announced his participation in the eleventh season of Dance with the Stars. On Télé Star, the singer was already pessimistic about her chances of winning the adventure: “It would surprise me that I win, but why not.” I have never won a prize: neither an NRJ Award, nor a Victoire de la musique, so I don’t dream too much ”. The least we can say is that Lââm had fine hearing. The former star of the song who was totally exhausted by the rhythm of training was eliminated this Friday, September 17, 2021, at the end of the first episode, recorded on Monday, September 13.

A shoot during which Lââm was injured as she confided afterwards to our colleagues from Télé-Loisirs. Indeed, the most observant of viewers could notice that she was wearing a bandage on her leg. “The day before, we changed things. I had to adapt and I was nervous. I was injured, I had muscle damage so I was afraid to make certain movements,” he said. she entrusted.





According to our information, the choreography also changed a few minutes before the recording of the premium, at the request of Lââm. As a source told us, the artist who had been successful in covering the hit I want to sing for those would have been “unmanageable”. For her make-up, the one who had already asked not to wear too sexy outfits out of modesty would have had a lot of requirements. And she didn’t stop there. During (…)

