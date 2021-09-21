Leïla Bekhti and Marion Cotillard in baggy pants, Suzanne Lindon in a mini dress… They ignite San Sebastian

Leïla Bekhti, Marion Cotillard and Suzanne Lundon set the red carpet on fire at the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival. The three French women have opted for looks that are both chic and original.

From September 17 until September 25, 2021, 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival attracts a shower of personalities. Among them, three French stood out. It is Leïla Bekhti, Marion Cotillard and Suzanne Lindon. The actresses all three caused a sensation on the red carpet in front of the photographers. The actress of Everything that shines stood out with her red outfit which suited her perfectly. She was present at this festival to present her new film The Unquiet. She had opted for baggy pants with a small top with bare shoulders. For her part, the daughter of Sandrine Kiberlain and Vincent Lindon presented herself in a dress by Celine. It was a short black dress with sequins.

Finally, Marion Cotillard was under pressure during this fesitval. She was there to present the documentary film Bigger than Us of which she is the co-producer. During the opening ceremony, Guillaume Canet’s companion was rewarded for her entire film career, Friday September 17, 2021. From the hands of Penélope Cruz, she received the prestigious Donostia prize, succeeding Lauren Bacall, Catherine Deneuve and Johnny Depp. “It’s something that has always been a part of my life. Every movie that I start I never know if I’m gonna live up to it“, she had confided a few minutes before receiving this award.

Marion Cotillard opted for pants with a crop top

To receive him, she had chosen, like Leïla Bekhti, high waist black baggy pants with a black crop top. A classy and very chic outfit, just like it. French actresses have nothing to envy of American actresses. They also manage to cause a sensation when they arrive on a red carpet.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge