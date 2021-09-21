Ligue 1, Sampaoli… Luan Peres’ response to Adil Rami

OM defender, Luan Peres indirectly launched a response to Adil rami. The former Marseille defender gave a very pessimistic speech about the rest of the Olympique de Marseille season.

OM: Adil Rami’s pessimistic speech on Sampaoli

This season, Olympique de Marseille has won over with its defensive solidity and its forward play. The men of Jorge Sampaoli have a series of positive results and interesting performances in the league. Last weekend, OM won 2-0 against Stade Rennais and have their third consecutive victory in the league. A rather surprising start to the season for Adil rami.

The former Marseille defender, who has already rubbed shoulders with Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla FC, was even very pessimistic about the rest of the Marseille season. “It’s a great start to the season, so much the better for them. But I think things will get more complicated in the second half of the season (…) It will not be easy for them to keep up with this pace all season. It’s a lot of effort, a lot of work, a lot of cardio and they have a lot of games because they are in the Europa League ”, dropped the Marseille defender. But the Marseillais hardly approve of this analysis ofAdil rami.





OM: Luan Peres reassures for the rest of the season

It must be said that OM remains on a good dynamic since the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli on the bench. And some of his players no longer hesitate to publicly display their goals for the rest of the season. After the match against Stade Rennais, Luan Peres expressed himself in particular on the tactical plan put in place by Jorge Sampaoli. He also assured that OM intends to play its chances to the full the rest of the season in order to win the title of Ligue 1 champion, despite the status of favorite of PSG, endowed with an XXL workforce with the arrival of Lionel Messi.

“Paris have a great team, but they are not invincible (…) We too have a great team and if we stay focused, we can stay in contact with Paris Saint-Germain. We will have two direct confrontations with him. It is therefore not impossible to be champion ”, assured the Brazilian defender at a press conference, thus summarizing the state of mind of his teammates.