like Aulas, Gusto has trouble digesting Neymar’s penalty

Jean-Michel Aulas is not the only one to dispute the penalty awarded to Neymar during the PSG-Lyon shock (2-1) on Sunday night at the Parc des Princes. Fault on the action, right-back Malo Gusto ensures that it is the Brazilian who commits the fault first.

Frustrated the Lyonnais. OL would undoubtedly have deserved better than a defeat (2-1) against PSG on Sunday night at Parc des Pinces at the end of the 6th day of Ligue 1. Authors of a solid and attractive performance, the players of Peter Bosz cracked in added time on a goal from Mauro Icardi. They especially regret the Parisian equalizer on a penalty from Neymar. A penalty contested by the Gones, their coach and their president in the lead. Jean-Michel Aulas spoke of “aberration” to qualify the decision of referee Clément Turpin. “Why did you refuse to see Neymar’s double fault which leads to the fall of Mr. Gusto”, he tweeted on Monday, claiming the passage of the microphones on the referees like what is done in rugby.





Neymar and Gusto © ICON Sport

“It is first Neymar who is the fault on me”

For Malo Gusto, the young 18-year-old right-back who is at the origin of the clash with the Brazilian star, the pill is also very hard to swallow. Author of a convincing performance at the Park, the Lyonnais speaks of “frustration” on the penalty. “I had a hard time digesting it but I’m trying to get over my game as quickly as possible,” he told OLTV after the match. It’s a shame because we were making a great collective performance. We are disappointed. It is first him (Neymar) who is at fault on me. It is the arbitration, it is like that. You have to know how to accept it. ” Malo Gusto and OL will try to smile again on Wednesday against Troyes.