Lyon Saint-Exupéry chosen as pilot airport for the reception of the future hydrogen aircraft

On Tuesday, Airbus, Air Liquide and Vinci Airports announced that they had chosen Lyon Saint-Exupéry as a pilot airport in their project to develop the use of hydrogen. And in particular the famous hydrogen airplane project, one of the priorities of Airbus.

From 2023, the Lyon site will therefore host installations designed to promote the decarbonisation of air transport.

Thus, a gaseous hydrogen distribution station will be deployed to supply both land vehicles (track buses, trucks, handling equipment, etc.) as well as heavy goods vehicles circulating in the vicinity. The three partners believe that over the years, this will allow Lyon Saint-Exupéry to be established as a “hydrogen hub”.

The second stage will consist, between 2023 and 2030, in the deployment of liquid hydrogen infrastructure intended for the tanks of future hydrogen aircraft.





Finally, beyond 2030, a hydrogen infrastructure will be built to massively produce and distribute liquid hydrogen directly on site throughout the airport area.

If the Lyon tests prove to be conclusive in the eyes of the owner of the airport, Vinci, the latter will deploy the same facilities on its European airport network.

“This partnership illustrates the common commitment of the partners to decarbonize air transport and constitutes a major step forward for the development of hydrogen within the airport ecosystem. It relies on Airbus know-how in airplanes. sales, on Air Liquide’s expertise in controlling the entire hydrogen value chain (production, liquefaction, storage and distribution) as well as on the global reach of Vinci Airports, the leading private airport operator with 45 airports in 12 countries, which will help create the desired network effect “, concludes the press release.