Man kills gas station worker over mask-wearing argument

The murder of a 20-year-old employee of a German gas station, shot on Saturday by a customer whom he had refused to cash his purchases for not wearing a hygienic mask, provoked strong reactions on Tuesday September 21 in the country.

Read alsoGermany: investigation for “attempted murders” by poisoning in a university

The suspect, a 49-year-old man from Idar-Oberstein (west) who later said he did not respect barrier gestures, was remanded in custody, local Rhineland-Palatinate police said in a statement on Monday evening. . The employee of this gas station, a student, had refused to cash this customer who wanted to buy a pack of beers because the latter was not wearing a mask.

Angry, the 49-year-old left, leaving his beers on the counter. He returned an hour and a half later, this time wearing a mask but removed it as he walked past the counter to elicit a reaction from the cashier. After being ordered again to wear his mask correctly, the client took a gun from his pocket and shot the student, who died instantly, police said.





The suspect reported to the local police station the next day. The accused told police that he felt “cornered“By the measures relating to the Covid-19 pandemic which he perceived as”increasing infringement of their rights“And that he had not seen”no other way outProsecutor Kai Fuhrmann said on Monday. Investigators then searched his apartment in which they found the murder weapon as well as other firearms and ammunition.

Read alsoKnife murders in Germany: an Islamist motive is “probable”, according to the investigators

The police did not specify whether the man considered himself to be part of the “Querdenker(Freethinkers) who emerged as the main critical voice against the health restrictions imposed in Germany. Germany’s domestic intelligence services announced in April that they were placing members of the Querdenker under surveillance, suspecting them of having links to right-wing extremism.

SEE ALSO – Who are the anti-sanitary pass?