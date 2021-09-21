Map of France Coronavirus: the saturation of hospitals by region

By Julie M., Rizhlaine F. Posted on September 20, 2021 at 7:15 p.m.

We continue to closely monitor the data concerning the coronavirus situation in France. This Monday, September 20, 2021, 35.69% of intensive care beds are occupied in France.

Regarding the development of the situation Monday, September 20, 2021, There are +1.515 new confirmed cases. There is therefore in total at least 6,956,848 people affected by coronavirus since the start of the epidemic in France. +30 people died in France since the last report, either 116,069 deaths in total of which 89.255 (+21) in the hospital and 26.814 (+9) in Ehpad. 49,707,676 people have received at least a first dose of covid-19 vaccine in France.

At Friday, September 17, 2021, the incidence rate, i.e. the number of patients having a test RT-PCR positive per 100,000 inhabitants per week amounted to 75.5. the R, representing the average number of people infected by every person with COVID-19, is 0.74. the occupancy rate of intensive care beds in France (calculated on the total number of beds available at the start of the pandemic) is 35.69% dated Monday, September 20, 2021. 0.92% from tests carried out in France are positive over the last 7 days.





We count, this Monday, September 20, 2021, 8.845 (-42) people hospitalized in France including 1.805 (-27) in intensive care.

Resuscitation bed occupancy rate by region on Monday, September 20, 2021:

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: 27.2%

Bourgogne – Franche-Comté: 21.2%

Brittany: 16.0%

Center-Loire Valley: 27.2%

Corsica: 38.9%

Grand Est: 21.5%

Hauts de France: 26.0%

Ile-de-France: 34.5%

Normandy: 15.8%

New Aquitaine: 23.1%

Occitanie: 45.1%

Pays de la Loire: 17.7%

Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur: 67.8%

In the overseas departments :