Map of France Coronavirus: the saturation of hospitals by region

By Julie M., Rizhlaine F. Posted on September 20, 2021 at 7:15 p.m.
We continue to closely monitor the data concerning the coronavirus situation in France. This Monday, September 20, 2021, 35.69% of intensive care beds are occupied in France.
Regarding the development of the situation Monday, September 20, 2021, There are +1.515 new confirmed cases. There is therefore in total at least 6,956,848 people affected by coronavirus since the start of the epidemic in France. +30 people died in France since the last report, either 116,069 deaths in total of which 89.255 (+21) in the hospital and 26.814 (+9) in Ehpad. 49,707,676 people have received at least a first dose of covid-19 vaccine in France.
At Friday, September 17, 2021, the incidence rate, i.e. the number of patients having a test RT-PCR positive per 100,000 inhabitants per week amounted to 75.5. the R, representing the average number of people infected by every person with COVID-19, is 0.74. the occupancy rate of intensive care beds in France (calculated on the total number of beds available at the start of the pandemic) is 35.69% dated Monday, September 20, 2021. 0.92% from tests carried out in France are positive over the last 7 days.
We count, this Monday, September 20, 2021, 8.845 (-42) people hospitalized in France including 1.805 (-27) in intensive care.
Resuscitation bed occupancy rate by region on Monday, September 20, 2021:
- Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: 27.2%
- Bourgogne – Franche-Comté: 21.2%
- Brittany: 16.0%
- Center-Loire Valley: 27.2%
- Corsica: 38.9%
- Grand Est: 21.5%
- Hauts de France: 26.0%
- Ile-de-France: 34.5%
- Normandy: 15.8%
- New Aquitaine: 23.1%
- Occitanie: 45.1%
- Pays de la Loire: 17.7%
- Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur: 67.8%
In the overseas departments :
- Martinique: 511.5 %
- Meeting : 44.2 %
- Guadeloupe: 133.3 %
- Guyana: 261.5 %
- Mayotte: 33.3 %