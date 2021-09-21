Marion Cotillard discovers thanks to Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine the nice compliments sent to her by Penélope Cruz (VIDEO)

Guest on the set of C to you, Marion Cotillard had the pleasure of discovering the compliments addressed to her by Penélope Cruz, who presented her with an award during a festival in Spain. She admitted that she did not master the language … And thanked Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine for the translation!
Marion Cotillard has already received numerous awards during her career, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a César and even an Oscar. This Friday, September 17, she received another prestigious award at the opening ceremony of the 69th San Sebastián International Film Festival. The French actress, who now has an international career, thus had the privilege of receiving the Donostia award from Penélope Cruz. Before her, big names like Lauren Bacall, Antonio Banderas, Michael Douglas, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, or even French women Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Huppert and Agnès Varda had received this award. The companion of Guillaume Canet could not hide her emotion by receiving the statuette from the hands of the Spanish star.
“I do not speak spanish”
Marion Cotillard was the guest of C to you to evoke the documentary by Flore Vasseur, Bigger than us, which she co-produced. But before tackling this subject, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine returned to her award and made some rather funny revelations about the ceremony. “You did not understand everything … And not understand all the compliments that Penélope Cruz gave you“, noted the host, a bit mocking. “No it’s true, unfortunately, while I love this language. I don’t speak Spanish”, replied his guest, who crossed the path of Sophie Marceau, yesterday, Sunday, September 19 on the set of Laurent Delahousse. Before going back to the basics, his emotional moment: “But it was mostly a surprise and I was not expecting … I was ready enough, I had my speech, I was quiet”. “At the same time, it made, I think, my speech a little more alive, because I was gone like a machine”, underlined the actress.
Compliments “worth hearing”
Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine therefore insisted on translating Penélope Cruz’s words for her, because “the compliments were still worth hearing”. “She says you have goodness, truth and magic all your own. Those three qualities there. With her incredible voice and intonations, she is able to give any mundane conversation the charm of a poem.”, she explained for her guest. “Wow, thanks for the translation“, thanked Marion Cotillard, good player.