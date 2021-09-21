Match: PSG / OL (2-1), individual performances

PSG won 2-1 against OL after being led 1-0 at the start of the last half hour. Review of the individual performances of Parisian players on a case-by-case basis.

Donnarumma: The Italian had a second L1 match and he was walked on the entry arm by Slimani. It didn’t bother him as he folded on a strike from Shaqiri soon after and it will be practically his last serious save of the game. He often prevented Lyon from being dangerous by managing his surface well, hesitating to go far from his goal when needed, but he was also deceived by Paqueta. And being cheated on his closed side for a keeper of his rank is hardly the sign of a great game, even if a save would have been an achievement. At the foot, he kept things simple but didn’t shine.

Kehrer: After having him play in the axis all summer, Pochettino replaced him on the right side, wanting to bring balance to Mendes on the other wing, but the choice did not pay off . In the first half, Kehrer was dropped off by Toko Ekambi several times, which created dangerous situations. On the other hand, he was better in the duels after the break but leaves the Cameroonian too alone when it comes to centering on the goal, even if it is possibly a consequence of the hole in the central defense which prevents him from going off-center quickly. Offensively, he did not bring anything on his wing and his only two climbs ended with a stamping of Neymar then a completely missed cross. His raises in his camp, however, were not so bad but the German generally missed his return to the right.

Marquinhos: The captain was signaled by a big entry rescue and overall he often had to cover Kehrer in the first half when the right-back was at fault. On the other hand, his second period was less successful for a long time, but he recovered well at the end with several saving interventions. Before this good finish, Marquinhos had frankly floated in his positioning on a regular basis, like the goal conceded. In the revival, with the exception of a nice opening for Messi, he still relied too much on Kimpembe.

Kimpembe: Not necessarily very inspired on his first balls, the Parisian defender gradually entered his match, despite some risks taken with the leather. On the whole, he completely extinguished Slimani but his hunt for the opposing striker was expensive, evidenced by his total absence on the goal conceded after having thought to lock the center forward along the touchline. This will not however erase its good part in general, with an effective performance in the recovery overall.

Mendes: Following his explosive entry into Bruges, he experienced his first tenure and, after a start to the match where he was little in sight, he gradually gained momentum. At first a little far from his opponents to defend, he gradually approached them and imposed a real physical fight on them, the Portuguese showing himself to be solid in the duels and rarely overwhelmed. But it was especially with the ball that he gained strength throughout the match. First confined to the revival from his camp where he was clean and with a good ability to get rid of the pressing with his slammed passes to the inside, he gradually managed to show himself in the opposing camp. If they were little taken back, his crosses were often interesting and his punch hurt throughout the match. Importantly, Mendes never seemed overwhelmed by the event, showing off a character that already seems to designate him as the No. 1 in the job.

Herrera: The man in good shape at the time was in the starting XI and he managed a high-end first half. Very responsible with the ball, he has several times managed to find his attackers in front of him, whether it was Messi who picked up or the others a little deeper. He unfortunately failed to connect the attacking midfielder after the break, with the Paris side clearly cutting each other in half, and he struggled a lot in the final 20 minutes. He still defended until the end, although it was also before the break that he had been the most effective in this area.

Wijnaldum replaced him for the last few seconds and had no impact.





Gueye: The Senegalese made his comeback in the starting XI and he was far from the level he posted recently. He obviously had a significant impact in the duels and therefore recovered balloons on a regular basis, but what waste with the ball. Throughout the match, the defensive midfielder never managed to string together good streaks in the game, too regularly hampered by his technical inaccuracies which benefited the opponent. With each good forward transmission there was practically a stupidly lost ball, which created a frustrating feeling about his performance.

Di Maria: Positioned very to the right on the field, the Argentinian attacked the part beating drums, even collecting a deserved yellow card for a tackle far too committed. Regularly found on his right flank, even sometimes on long balls, he never hesitated to combine with Messi close to him and to take his chance, even if he had little success in his strikes. More boring, it mostly totally disappeared after the break in the offensive animation. On the other hand, he kept his good defensive activity a little longer but his exit at the end of the match was most logical.

Icardi He replaced him at the end of the match and he only touched three balls. Two anecdotals then this crossed head shot which offers the match to his team. After having missed all his gestures in a good position in Bruges, Icardi was able to adjust the sights, the movements being already in place. In less than six months, he will also have crucified AS Saint-Etienne and OL at the last second of a match, enough to win unanimous support throughout the Rhône-Alpes region.

Messi: It was in a central playmaker role that the Argentinian had his debut at the Parc des Princes and he signed a first act of high caliber. Taking down a lot and appearing as the axial organizer of the Parisian attacks, he then gave a good number of exploitable balls, to both Neymar and Di Maria, and his breakthroughs wreaked havoc in the defense of OL. Some of his touches of balls were even great, like his opening for Neymar before the Brazilian’s heel in the middle of the box. Messi also hit the crossbar with a superb free kick and could have scored without a nice save from Lopes. The concern came later, namely a second period when the Argentinian was completely absent. There was no question of defending more but above all he completely disappeared from attacks in general. The organizer who picked up was no longer there and his partners were far too little able to find him. Pochettino even went so far as to release it, a decision that is understandable given his second act.

Hakimi He replaced him for the last quarter of an hour and he entered as a right midfielder. He did try to animate his lane but he was less effective when he had to start standing still than when he came thrown from behind.

Neymar: Pendant of Di Maria on the left of the field but much freer than the Argentinian, the Brazilian initially touched very few balls, as if he had become a third attacking option. A certain waste also accompanies his start to the match despite a flash of genius on his heel in the middle of the surface for Messi. However, he was already looking better physically than in the middle of the week and his second half then confirmed it. While the Parisian team was losing ground, Neymar never gave up and continued to provoke the ball in the foot. This is how he obtained a penalty as always perfectly transformed. He still continued with his battering, even exhausted, and generated danger until the end even if he was not involved in the winning goal. Little by little, the best Neymar is finally emerging.

Mbappé: The uncertainty was there, he was even the holder and played the whole meeting to the point of causing it to tip over in his last seconds with a nice rush on the left side concluded with a perfect cross for Icardi, a player he knows how to do perfectly. to mark. Before this beautiful end, Mbappé had nevertheless appeared far from his best level. If he was a real threat in depth before the break, he was rarely served well and his participation in the game was alternate despite a nice three-way exchange with Messi and Mendes. Frustrated in the second half, he then regularly isolated himself on the left flank and this is where he made the most differences.