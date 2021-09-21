Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Barça flies to the rescue of this framework of Koeman!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona
While Barça is in a big financial deficit, several players have agreed to lower their salaries to help the club get its head out of the water. Knowing that Sergi Roberto has not yet signed his new lease, the Camp Nou public makes him pay. Despite everything, Ronald Koeman’s executive can count on immense internal support.
While the coronavirus caused a huge crisis, the FC Barcelona finds himself in a critical financial situation. So much so that the club could not extend Lionel messi and had to get rid of several items this summer, including Antoine Griezmann. Furthermore, Joan laporta asked his players to please make a sacrifice on their salary to help the Barça to replenish its coffers, something that a large part of the Ronald koeman has accepted. But while the Sergi Roberto case is not yet finalized, the public of the Camp Nou would lose patience.
“It’s unfair, there is nothing to say about his behavior or his attitude”
In the last matches of the Barça at home, the supporters of the club blaugrana whistled Sergi Roberto. As stated El Pais, the public of Camp Nou would blame one of their captains for not having lowered his salary yet. And yet, Joan laporta has already announced that the deal is done. Moreover, the entourage of Sergi Roberto even confirmed it: “It’s a done deal.” While he is targeted by supporters, Sergi Roberto can still count on the immense support of his club. ” It is unfair. There is nothing to say about his behavior or attitude. It doesn’t create any problems. He is not a questionable player ”, we say to Barça.