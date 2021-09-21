Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Barça flies to the rescue of this framework of Koeman!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on September 20, 2021 at 11:30 p.m. by AD

While Barça is in a big financial deficit, several players have agreed to lower their salaries to help the club get its head out of the water. Knowing that Sergi Roberto has not yet signed his new lease, the Camp Nou public makes him pay. Despite everything, Ronald Koeman’s executive can count on immense internal support.





While the coronavirus caused a huge crisis, the FC Barcelona finds himself in a critical financial situation. So much so that the club could not extend Lionel messi and had to get rid of several items this summer, including Antoine Griezmann. Furthermore, Joan laporta asked his players to please make a sacrifice on their salary to help the Barça to replenish its coffers, something that a large part of the Ronald koeman has accepted. But while the Sergi Roberto case is not yet finalized, the public of the Camp Nou would lose patience.

“It’s unfair, there is nothing to say about his behavior or his attitude”