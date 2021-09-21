Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Qatar prepares the arrival of Zinedine Zidane!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Free since his departure from Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane would indeed be in the sights of PSG who would think of separating from Mauricio Pochettino whose performances are hardly convincing.
Arrived last January on the bench of Paris Saint Germain in order to take over from Thomas tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino saw the first difficult months on the bench of a club he had known as a player. If he managed to wait for the semi-final of the Champions League, the Argentine technician especially lost the title in Ligue 1, and his paw on the game of PSG long to see each other. Despite the XXL recruitment of the capital club this summer, the performances at the start of the season are struggling to convince in terms of the game, although the results follow in Ligue 1. This is also what saves Pochettino… for the moment.
PSG maintain contact with Zidane
Indeed, Qatari leaders are not known for their patience, and Mauricio Pochettino could pay the price. This is how according to information fromEduardo Inda, the PSG would start thinking about this hypothesis. Present on the plateau of Chiringuito, the director ofOK Diario even ensures that the club of the capital already holds its plan B, namely Zinedine Zidane, free from any contract since his departure from real Madrid. the PSG would have even contacted him this summer to take the temperature. As revealed exclusively by le10sport.com, Qatar has been in contact for several months with Zinedine Zidane, in particular through its historical advisor Alain Migliaccio. And with the galactic recruitment of the PSG this summer, on the side of Doha, the desire to attract the 1998 World Champion is becoming more pressing than ever.