Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Qatar prepares the arrival of Zinedine Zidane!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 21, 2021 at 8:15 am by AM updated on September 21, 2021 at 8:24 am

Free since his departure from Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane would indeed be in the sights of PSG who would think of separating from Mauricio Pochettino whose performances are hardly convincing.





Arrived last January on the bench of Paris Saint Germain in order to take over from Thomas tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino saw the first difficult months on the bench of a club he had known as a player. If he managed to wait for the semi-final of the Champions League, the Argentine technician especially lost the title in Ligue 1, and his paw on the game of PSG long to see each other. Despite the XXL recruitment of the capital club this summer, the performances at the start of the season are struggling to convince in terms of the game, although the results follow in Ligue 1. This is also what saves Pochettino… for the moment.

PSG maintain contact with Zidane