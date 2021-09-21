Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Raiola drops a new bomb on Pogba!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 20, 2021 at 11:15 p.m. by AC

Mino Raiola has once again spoken out about the future of Paul Pogba, whose contract with Manchester United ends next June.





To calm things down, he especially does not rely on Mino Raiola. The Italo-Dutch agent is a fan of scathing exits and he showed it again only recently, when he tackled the future of Paul pogba in an interview with Rai Sport . ” Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’re going to chat with Manchester United and see what happens. Said Raiola, directly referring to a return to Juventus. ” Juventus? Paul still loves Turin. There is a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes, but it also depends on Juventus plans “. The Juventus is not the only lead for Pogba, since the Paris Saint Germain and the real Madrid would also be ready to jump at the slightest opportunity if he does not extend with Manchester United.

“If he does come to the end of his contract, which is the case for the moment, and Juventus consider him important for their project, it could happen”