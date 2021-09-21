Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Raiola drops a new bomb on Pogba!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Mino Raiola has once again spoken out about the future of Paul Pogba, whose contract with Manchester United ends next June.
To calm things down, he especially does not rely on Mino Raiola. The Italo-Dutch agent is a fan of scathing exits and he showed it again only recently, when he tackled the future of Paul pogba in an interview with Rai Sport. ” Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’re going to chat with Manchester United and see what happens. Said Raiola, directly referring to a return to Juventus. ” Juventus? Paul still loves Turin. There is a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes, but it also depends on Juventus plans “. The Juventus is not the only lead for Pogba, since the Paris Saint Germain and the real Madrid would also be ready to jump at the slightest opportunity if he does not extend with Manchester United.
“If he does come to the end of his contract, which is the case for the moment, and Juventus consider him important for their project, it could happen”
A second part of this interview with Mino raiola To Rai Sport came out this Monday evening. We learn in particular that the possibility of seeing Paul Pogba leave Manchester United at the end of his contract is real, with Raiola who once again addressed a return to Juventus. ” If he does come to the end of his contract, which is the case at the moment, and Juventus consider him important for their project, it could happen. He explained. ” Still, we have yet to speak about his future, also out of respect for Manchester. But the possibility is still there. In football, nothing is impossible “. Several sources in Italy, however, assure in recent days that Pogba would not be a target for the Juventus, at present.