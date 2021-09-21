Michaël Youn goes skiing: the first info on his next comedy after Divorce Club! – Cinema News

On the occasion of the La Rochelle Festival, where he came to present the TF1 series “Fugueuse” and “Une Affaire française”, Michaël Youn made us some revelations on “BDE”, his next film as a director with Audrey Fleurot.

After Divorce Club, released in July 2020 in the cinema and crowned with the Grand Prix of the Alpe d’Huez festival the same year, Michaël Youn will be back behind the camera very soon to produce a new crazy comedy on the backdrop of skiing, party, and shock of generations.

Passing through a few days ago at the La Rochelle TV Fiction Festival, where he came to present the TF1 series Fugueuse and Une Affaire française, the 47-year-old actor, director, and screenwriter indeed made us some revelations about BDE, his next project as a director, which he describes himself as his “most personal film”.

“I am going to make this winter, on ski, a film called BDE (Student Office)”, explains Michaël Youn who will sign his fourth feature film. “It’s a comedy that tells the story of four friends who met in business school and who, since, have used to meet every year to party”.

But, who says crazy comedy necessarily means major unforeseen events in the program for these four friends who are going to live a weekend that they will not soon forget!

“Only this year, they will come across students from their old school who are on the weekend of disintegration in the same station”, continues Michaël Youn. “Between a makeover and a real pecker contest with these students, they’re going to put the ski resort on fire and blood. And their lives will be completely turned upside down by this weekend. There will be a before and an after.”.





“It is perhaps my most personal film, even if it is intentionally regressive, because I also tell what happened during my school years. And how it can go very far in the stupidity”.

Shot this winter for a release in 2022 or 2023, BDE will be an opportunity for Michaël Youn to surround himself with actors he knows well since he will meet Audrey Fleurot, whom he had already directed in Divorce Club, and Vincent Desagnat , his faithful sidekick of Morning Live, with whom he has since collaborated on numerous occasions, from La Beuze to Fatal, including The 11 commandments.

Michaël Youn will play the third member of the band of friends at the heart of the BDE plot, while the actor and director admits that he cannot yet reveal the name of the film’s fourth and last headliner.

BDE should thus see the light of day before Rahan, the adaptation in the form of comedy of the comic strip by Roger Lécureux and André Chéret announced last year and which Michaël Youn will direct from a screenplay he wrote. A project that has not been abandoned but is still at the funding stage according to the main interested party. And which will be added to the Lucky Luke series, currently in writing, which he will also direct.

