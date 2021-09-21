More than half of the French believe they have lost purchasing power with Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron’s economic record is not so bad, a poll reveals. But the middle and popular classes are more severe with the President of the Republic than the wealthy categories.

Seven months before the presidential election, the French draw up the economic assessment of the Macron five-year term. They judge it at 58% as negative, according to a poll * OpinionWay-Square for The echoes and Classic Radio.

Nothing surprising. Emmanuel Macron is even better than his predecessors since the record of François Hollande was considered negative by 78% of the French, and that of Nicolas Sarkozy, by 70%. And this, despite the health crisis that led to an economic crisis.

Macron, “president of the rich”

The survey highlights a divide between different social categories. The middle and popular classes are the most severe: they judge 64% and 56% that the economic actions of the government have had a negative impact. The wealthy categories are only 19% to think so but are 50% to consider that they have had a positive impact.

Regarding purchasing power, 56% of respondents believe that it has rather decreased over the past five years. This feeling is strongest among popular categories, employees and supporters of the National Rally and La France Insoumise.

Conversely, the wealthy categories and the inhabitants of Île-de-France believe that their purchasing power has increased.

In detail of the flagship measures taken during the five-year period, aid to businesses during the crisis is considered a good thing for 87% of those polled. The abolition of the housing tax is considered a good measure by 80% of respondents. This exemption will benefit all taxpayers on the main residence from 2021.

Same results for the withholding tax. The unemployment insurance reform is well received by 58% of respondents. On the other hand, they are only 31% to support the abolition of the ISF, replaced by the tax on real estate wealth in 2018.

Who better placed than Macron?

While the presidential election will take place in April 2022, respondents were asked about the abilities of other political figures to do better than Emmanuel Macron.





Capacity of candidates in economic matters © Les Echos

Of all the candidates, Marine Le Pen (RN) is considered the most able to do better (19%). But 47% especially consider that it would do less well than Macron.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon (France Insoumise) is the one in which respondents have the least confidence: 50% think he will do less well.

Xavier Bertrand, right-wing candidate who should not participate in the Les Républicains primary, is the one who is doing the best: 14% think he will do better, 60% think he will do neither better nor less well, and 25% say it will do worse.

* Survey conducted by OpinionWay-Square for Les Echos and Radio Classique from September 15 to 16, 2021 with 1,004 people