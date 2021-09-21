Morning meeting AOF France / Europe

European equity markets should start the session lower. Futures on US equity indices are misguided and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has just closed sharply down, penalized by Evergrande, the number two in the Chinese real estate market threatened with default. Investors are also awaiting the conclusion of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

The values ​​to follow today

Altur Investment

The company Altur Investissement has announced the end of the reopening period of the public tender offer filed by the company Altur Holding for the shares of Altur Investissement, the results of which were published on September 16, 2021 by the Autorité des marchés financiers financial (AMF). A number of 104,322 Altur Investissement shares (88,109 as part of the Euronext centralization and 16,213 shares by acquisition on the market) were tendered to the reopened offer from September 2 to 15, 2021 inclusive.

Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies announced this morning a capital increase reserved for certain categories of investors, for a total amount (including the issue premium) of approximately 12.5 million euros. Johnson & Johnson Innovation, one of the company’s existing shareholders, and the US health fund Armistice Master Fund have pledged to subscribe globally to 2,272,709 stock warrants (ABSA).

Renault

The Renault group sold 1.2% to 28.755 euros on Friday. The manufacturer reaffirmed its desire to put France at the heart of its industrial and research and development activities. It plans to produce 9 new vehicles there, most of which are 100% electric, by 2025. To do this, the manufacturer must get into working order and adapt its workforce accordingly. This will require the conclusion of a multi-year social agreement for France for a period of three years (2022 to 2024). The negotiations, which have just started, will be spread over several weeks.





ST Dupont

ST Dupont has lifted the veil on its results for the first quarter of 2021-2022 (closed at the end of June). The group published a net loss of 1 million euros (against -3.2 million a year earlier) and an operating loss of 1 million euros (against -2.9 million a year earlier). For its part, turnover amounted to 7 million euros, up 70.9%. “The first quarter was marked by a significant upturn in activity in the Lighters, Writing Instruments and Ready-to-Wear categories”, explained ST Dupont.

Macroeconomic figures

In the United States, the NAHB homebuilder confidence index for September is due at 4 p.m.

Around 8:30 a.m., the euro gave up 0.19% to $ 1.1715.

Friday in Paris

European markets turned around mid-session to close in the red. Part of the volatility of the day can be attributed to the “four witches”, as this period of the calendar corresponds to the simultaneous expiration of options and futures on stocks and indices, prompting investors to revise many positions. In addition, the latter continued to weigh the good and the bad in recent publications, a few days before the Fed meeting. Thus, the CAC 40 lost 0.79% to 6,570.19 points and the Euro Stoxx 50 lost 1.02% to 4,127.39 points.

Friday on Wall Street

US equity markets ended the week in the red. Investors are playing cautious while awaiting the conclusions of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, September 22. Proof of the current doubts about the proximity of a possible “tapering”, the yield of the 10-year US Treasury bond was on the rise. However, the disappointing improvement in consumer confidence in September does not support such a scenario. The Dow Jones lost 0.48% 34,584.88 points while the Nasdaq lost 0.91 to 15,043.97 points.

source: AOF

