Morocco: the health situation is improving

With a decrease in the daily number of contaminations, critical cases and deaths, Morocco today presents reassuring epidemiological indicators. The transmission rate linked to the Delta variant is also declining, informs in a publication on the social network LinkedIn, Dr Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations at the Ministry of Health. According to the expert, the health situation should know, except surprise, a clear improvement in the coming weeks.

Last week, the incidence rate was 41/100 000 inhabitants compared to 181/100 000 inhabitants a month earlier (2 to 8 August 2021). This downward trend is also noted with regard to the positivity rate on all the people tested and the pressure on hospital capacities. “After eight consecutive weeks of high transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (red criticality level), Morocco is moving to a moderate level of transmission (orange level)”, observes Dr Mouad Mrabet.





To read: Covid-19 in Morocco: a drop of nearly 20% in contamination in two weeks

“Three regions are at green level, five are at orange level and four at red level. The level of testing this week at the national level was 392 tests / 100,000, which complies with international recommendations requiring at least 300 tests / 100,000 inhabitants / week, ”explains the expert. As for the number of deaths, it has decreased by 23%. As of September 19, 2021, the reproduction rate of Covid-19, as far as it is concerned, is 0.91. Last week, the number of severe cases dropped significantly to 1,039 people.

Dr Mouad Mrabet, as usual, did not fail to invite Moroccans to be vaccinated as soon as possible in order to limit the spread of new variants, while continuing to respect hygiene measures and gestures barriers.