Naples, in demonstration against Udinese, takes the lead

Naples takes orders in Italy. At the end of the 4th day of Serie A, Napoli, ultra-domineering, won on the lawn of Udinese (4-0) this Monday evening at Stadio Friuli. Victor Osimhen initially extended at the back of the net, at close range, a nice lob from Lorenzo Insigne to open the scoring in this part (24th). The former LOSC scorer, author of a double at Leicester on Thursday (2-2), thus opened his goal counter in this 2021-2022 edition of the Italian championship by depriving his partner of an achievement for a few centimeters, he who had received a red card on the first day against Venezia (2-0, August 22). Amir Rrahmani then came to conclude a counting combination on set piece, probably worked in training, to make the break (35th).





On a corner played two right side, Kalidou Koulibaly took advantage of a perfect rebound from a Fabian Ruiz in great shape to catapult, a heavy volley, the leather at the back of the nets of Marco Silvestri, like a real scorer (52nd). The Senegalese international has also found the net for the second time in a row in Serie A, for the first time in his career, after his goal against Juventus (2-1, September 11). Hirving Lozano, well shifted by Mario Rui, wound up to complete the large Neapolitan success (84th). Luca Gotti’s men, yet undefeated and authors of a successful introduction (1 draw against Juve then 3 wins) fell heavily for the first time of the year. The team coached by Luciano Spalletti confirm their flawlessness by aligning a 4th success in as many meetings. Napoli, the only team to have had plenty of points (12), is the only leader of Serie A.

