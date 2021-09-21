Napoli have fun in Udine and take the lead in Serie A / Serie A / J4 / Udinese-Naples (0-4) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Osimhen (24e), Rrahmani (35e), Koulibaly (52e) & Lozano (84e)

Napoli received four out of four.

Luciano Spalletti’s men have chained a fourth victory in four games this Monday on the lawn of Udinese (0-4). Embarrassed by a voluntary Friulian team, Napoli took twenty minutes to really enter into their meeting and punish Gerard Deulofeu’s teammates. Author of a double in the Europa League against Leicester, Victor Osimhen put the cover back four days later, pushing to the back of the net a clever lob from Lorenzo Insigne (0-1, 24e).



Confidently, the Neapolitans doubled the lead ten minutes later after a free-kick combination concluded by Amir Rrahmani (0-2, 35e). Decisive passer on the second pawn, Kalidou Koulibaly did not hesitate to add to the addition when he returned from the locker room, by scoring the third goal of a half-end (0-3, 52e), before the supersub Hirving Lozano definitely crucifies the Udinese of a bombazo in skylight (0-4, 85e).

Here is now this ruthless Napoli on the roof of Serie A, two points in front of the two Milanese formations.





Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri – Becao, Nuytinck, Samir – Molina, Arslan, Walace, Pereyra (Makengo, 64e), Stryger Larsen (Zeegelaar, 72e) – Pussetto, Deulofeu (Beto, 64e). Coach: Luca Gotti.

Naples (4-3-3): Ospina – Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui (Zanoli, 86e) – Ruiz (Ounas, 80e), Zambo Anguissa, Elmas – Politano (Lozano, 70e), Osimhen (Petagna, 80e), Badge (Zieliński, 70e). Coach: Luciano Spalletti.