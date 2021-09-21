Nathalie’s speed dating turns into a disaster, Valentin has his very first love at first sight

It’s a particularly fast paced episode that viewers of Love is in the meadow discovered last night on M6. The evening opened with Hervé, who receives his two suitors, Vanessa and Stéphanie, at the farm. All three go to see Hervé’s parents. Bernadette, the mother, talks a little with her two potential daughters-in-law, and is very cash in front of the camera: “They are not ugly, but hey … it’s not the beauty that does everything“. The girls will appreciate. Hervé then takes his suitors on a quad bike ride. He starts with Stéphanie. Meanwhile, Vanessa talks with Bernadette… and sends her rival a few pikes. Stéphanie is delighted with this special moment with her. Hervé Then Vanessa’s turn to set off on a quad: she and Hervé talk well, the Picard breeder tells her that he has been touched by her fragility.The enterprising side of Vanessa seems to please Hervé.

Nathalie borders on disaster during speed-dating

We then discover Nathalie’s speed dates: the breeder from the Nantes region has received a lot of letters … no luck, she doesn’t like to read! She poses lists of questions to her first suitors. She is not at all in the seduction, which annoys Karine Le Marchand, who will see her urgently to reframe her and avoid a catastrophe. Then it was Eric’s turn, a sensitive fifty-something very shy. Next comes Stéphane, another five-year-old from Toulouse. The feeling seems to go well between them. Bruno is the last contender to pass: Nathalie finds him very well, with a lot of charm. She finally chooses Stéphane and Bruno.





We then witness the beginning of the stay on the farm. Bruno arrives first. She has a slight preference for him in terms of character. Very motivated, he hopes to be Nathalie’s crush. The latter welcomes him, but a little quickly. She clearly tells her suitor that she has had no crush on speed dating and that she finds it a bit small. They go shopping, she shows him the section she supplies with meat. Nathalie sends a few pikes to Bruno, who takes out the oars a little even if he keeps smiling …

Love at first sight for Valentine’s Day

It’s Valentin’s turn: the cultivator of edible flowers established in Brittany has received a lot of letters. With the first contenders, he is very shy, does not smile, a lot of white people settle in. Then Charley’s turn, which is one of his favorites in the mail. The current seems to be flowing, it opens and he laughs. He is disturbed and seems under the spell … would this be his first love at first sight? Then follow three girls, who like him well. He decides to invite Charley, a real crush, and Natacha to his home.

Finally heading to Jean-Daniel, in Switzerland: Céline arrives. She has a good first impression. Jean-Daniel explains to the girls that the first evening, he wants to go to the restaurant alone with Celine, and vice versa the next day. Zakia is pretty cool and accepts. At the restaurant, Jean-Daniel tells Celine that she reminds him of some of his exes … Oops! For Celine, the evening is fluid but the young woman would have liked him to ask her more questions.

