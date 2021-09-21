nearly 300 jobs to be filled in 5 major business sectors

Pôle Emploi is launching the operation “on the way to employment” on Monday, September 20. For 3 days, bosses and candidates will be able to meet. Many offers remain unfilled today in Reunion.

1,800 jobs would be available in Reunion. In the construction industry, hotels and restaurants, transport or even health and social action, positions are to be filled. According to various studies in France and Overseas, these five major sectors of activity have difficulty in recruiting.

In Reunion, there are job opportunities in all sectors, particularly the five cities, but also mass distribution and personal services, says Astrid Combémorel, deputy regional director of Pôle Emploi. She was the guest of the morning of Réunion la 1ère.

Connect bosses and candidates

The operation #EnRouteToJobs aims to let job seekers know that these professions await candidates. The Pôle Emploi therefore goes on the offensive with a campaign on TV and on social networks.

The aim is to show those who have training that their skills are in demand and those who can be trained that real opportunities exist. To companies, the Pôle Emploi wants to send the message that it has in its files of people “immediately employable”, or likely to become so.

3 days, 66 events, 300 offers

The meetings will therefore take place over the next three days, with 66 “events” in Pôle Emploi agencies across the island, and the first 300 jobs offered. This Monday, September 20 in the morning, the operation to recruit 50 bus drivers is being held in Saint-Paul, at the Pôle Emploi in Savannah.

In the field of health and social action, positions are to be filled. Caregivers, nurses and other professions in the medical sector are in demand, especially in nursing homes. There is also ” huge needs “in personal services, according to the deputy regional director of Pôle Emploi. Needs which will increase, she insists.

Watch the report from Réunion la 1ère:

Employment: 1,800 positions to be filled urgently



•



© Reunion the 1st

Retraining opportunities

Due to the health crisis, employees found themselves unemployed for many months and changed sectors, hence the large number of offers in certain sectors, explains the deputy director of the Pôle Emploi de La Réunion. This is particularly the case in the hotel and catering industry.

In Reunion, unemployment is falling despite the Covid crisis, -7% in one year. However, there are still 130,260 category A unemployed in the 2nd quarter of 2021. According to Astrid Combémorel, ” companies are teeming with jobs, it’s the right time for all job seekers to have retraining opportunities “.

Job seekers do not always know it, but they can register directly on the Pôle Emploi website for workshops to support them and gain access to new skills, explains the deputy regional director.

Note, on October 1, the unemployment insurance reform will come into force. It changes the rules for calculating compensation, which worries some unions and job seekers.