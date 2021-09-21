Netflix finally triumphs at Emmy Awards thanks to The Crown and The Lady’s Game

Until then rather snubbed by the ceremony, Netflix is ​​the big winner of the Emmy Awards 2021, thanks to its series The Crown, multiple awards. After a first triumph at the Venice Film Festival, the streaming service transforms the test.

It may seem surprising, but Netflix had so far never really hit the Emmy Awards, one of the major American ceremonies rewarding the best series of the year. Hulu had The Handmaid’s Tale, AMC had breaking Bad and Mad Men, HBO had Game Of Thrones, The Sopranos or, last year, Succession, but the flagship service of world streaming had always left empty-handed in the premier category of “best dramatic television series”.

It was therefore necessary to wait for the fourth season of The Crown to attend his coronation, and not in any way. Besides the main trophy, the royal series won the statuettes of the best actress and actor and supporting actor for Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies, as well as best screenplay and best director. A real triumph.





To top it all, The Lady’s Game also refueled by being crowned Best Miniseries and Best Director for a Miniseries. One more reason for Netflix to be satisfied.

Ted lasso also crowned

The 2021 edition also saw the noticeable foray of Apple TV + and its excellent series Ted lasso, crowned Best Comedy Series for its second season, with its lead performer Jason Sudeikis named Best Actor in a Comedy.

This prize list to the glory of subscription streaming platforms (SVoD) comes a few days after that of the Venice Film Festival, where Netflix had already come out with the laurels on the head. No doubt, the Los Gatos firm is gradually becoming a major player in world audiovisual production, alongside the major American studios and networks.