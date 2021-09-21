News | Death of Françoise Bernard, icon of French family cooking

Françoise Bernard, who has become an icon of French family cooking with her best-seller “Easy Recipes”, passed away on Sunday at the age of 100, the Hachette publishing house announced on Monday.

Born Andrée Jonquoy on March 2, 1921 in Paris, Françoise Bernard “revolutionized family cooking” from his first book “visionary” simple and inexpensive recipes that appeared almost 70 years ago and have been successfully reissued since.

“Within Hachette Livre, we will keep the memory of an elegant, simple and generous woman, and in our catalog her timeless best-seller”, said Catherine Saunier-Talec, director of Hachette Pratique.

The work “Easy Recipes” has sold 1 million copies, while the cumulative sales of all editions of Françoise Bernard’s books, in France and around the world, represent around 1.5 million copies. ‘copies, Hachette told AFP.





In an interview with AFP in 2012, Françoise Bernard said that cooking had been for her “above all a practical necessity”. Coming out of the war, there was only “noodles with water and salt”, remembered the one who then barely knew how to “cook a steak”.

Secretary at Unilever, which at the time sold margarine and edible oils, she was bored “like a dead rat” when the group’s advertising agency decided to create the name Françoise Bernard in 1946 (“it was the two first names of the year”) to make her their specialist “kitchen files”.

She played this woman for 25 years before buying the name from them and pursuing a career in radio, television and publishing. Helped by cooks and a dietician, she multiplies the recipe books, including the endless “Easy Recipes”.

She said she was addressing women “moderately sassy” on the kitchen side, who work, have children and little time to waste to “feed (their)”: “I wanted to take them by the hand so that they learn, like me, how to cook by doing it”.

For this she was doing “as simple, as clear as possible”, forbidding all jargon. “I share my little experience with them, without overwhelming them with my science”, she said, probably delivering one of the keys to her success.