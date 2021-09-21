Nine works by Picasso ceded to France by his daughter Maya

These nine works will be visible at the Picasso Museum from April 2022.

Nine works by Picasso have been ceded to France by his daughter Maya and will enter the national collections at the Picasso Museum in 2022, French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot announced on Monday.

This “donation”, which includes six paintings, two sculptures and a sketchbook that belonged to the painting giant, thus enables Maya Ruiz-Picasso to pay her inheritance rights in kind.





“Child with lollipop sitting under a chair”, Pablo Picasso (1938), gift Maya Picasso, Musée Picasso, September 20, 2021 (AFP)





These works will be presented in their entirety to the public from April 2022. At the press conference Monday, at the Picasso museum, in Paris, only one work was shown to the press: a cubist painting from 1938 called The child with a pacifier sitting under a chair. According to Olivier Widmaier Picasso, grandson of Picasso and present at the press conference alongside his sister Diana, this painting represents his mother Maya.

“It is with deep emotion that I come to celebrate the entry into the national collections” of this donation, said the minister, who spoke of a “exceptional event”.

The oldest painting in this collection dates from 1895. It is the portrait of Picasso’s father, Don José Ruiz. The total amount of the collection was not specified, the ministers arguing for tax secrecy.