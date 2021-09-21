Nintendo Switch, iPhone 13, Dyson V11 … the best offers to shop just before the French Days

E-merchants are getting ahead of French Black Friday (Getty Images)

Not the patient type? We have found some VERY great offers for you to grab before French Days 2021.

The major shopping sites are preparing to start the second round of French Days 2021. After a first edition in May, French Black Friday promises tohuge promotions from Friday 24 to Monday 27 September. But the most impatient can already get their hands on some very good deals spotted at the start of the week. Because it seems that as a warm-up, e-merchants are already publishing great offers on popular products. Nintendo Switch, AirPods, iPhone 13, Dyson vacuum cleaner, connected watches, we did a little warm-up and it promises, with discounts of up to -67% !

E-gift card 130 € = 150 € at Cdiscount

Cidscount

Are you planning to make a major purchase? In anticipation of its French Days, Cdiscount is offering its customers a voucher worth € 150 at a price of € 130 with the code CKDO20 (i.e. € 20 offered by Cdiscount). Usable from September 24, 2021 at 7 a.m. on Cdiscount.com, it will be valid until October 31, 2021 and can be used in one go.

Nintendo Switch with pair of Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con, € 269.99 instead of € 292.90

Amazon

Duplicate, the most popular console of recent years is showing a slight price drop on Amazon. Portable or on the big screen, it allows you to play hundreds of games, including the best-selling Ring Fit Adventure, also exceptionally on sale.

Read more

Electric toothbrush kit with Oral-B Water Flosser dental jet, € 66.99 instead of € 200 (-67%)

Amazon

This is the best deal spotted this week. Composed of an Oxyjet water flosser, an electric toothbrush, 4 Oxyjet cannulas and 3 brushes, the Oral-B dental hygiene unit provides treatment worthy of an appointment at the dentist. The brush removes up to 100% dental plaque than a traditional toothbrush for healthier, whiter teeth and the water jet enriched with microbubbles of purified air improves gum health.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote, € 24.99 instead of € 39.99

Amazon



50% more powerful than its predecessor, the Fire TV Stick gives access to fast streaming in Full HD. Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney + … The Alexa voice remote control lets you use your voice to search and launch content from multiple apps. New preset buttons give you quick access to your favorite apps. You can also control the power on / off and volume of your compatible TV and soundbar, without an additional remote control.

Revlon Blower Brush Volumizing brush, € 49.99 instead of € 59.99

Baker

It never ceases to make the buzz. This truly stunning blower brush promises both quick drying and styling and delivers volume worthy of Jenifer Aniston’s finest cuts. Every TikTok loves it.

The Big RED 80GB package at € 10 / month (+ iPhone 13 Pro at € 1109 instead of € 1149)

RED

Wow. RED by SFR smashes the prices of its packages. The 80GB package goes from € 17 to only € 10 per month when the 100GB package is offered at € 12 and the 200GB at € 15 instead of 25! They include all unlimited calls, SMS and MMS as well as 10GB of internet from the EU and the overseas departments. The touch that really makes you happy? You can choose to accompany your package with the iPhone 13 Pro at € 1,109 instead of € 1,149, which has not yet been officially released, or the much more affordable Redmi 9T from Xiaomi at € 129 instead of 159 €.

Dyson V11 Outsize + Docking station, € 599.99 instead of € 824

Cdiscount

With its 25% wider brush and 150% larger collector, the Dyson V11 Outsize sees things big. With a suction power of 220AW and its autonomy of up to 120 minutes, it is ideal for large surfaces. Equipped with a laser, it also reveals microscopic dust to spare no grain. Delivered with 4 brushes and a docking station, it is currently offered with € 244 reduction on Cdiscount.

Huawei Pack Band 6 Black + Band 6 Pink connected bracelet, € 69.99 instead of € 119.98

Baker

Your back-to-school resolution is to resume physical activity or your health? Number of steps, calories burned, heart rate, stress level, sleep monitoring … This set of two Huawei Band 6 allows you to track your health data, have 96 sport modes and display up to 2 weeks of autonomy.

