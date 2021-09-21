OSE Immuno: the title boosted by hopes around Tedopi

(CercleFinance.com) – OSE Immunotherapeutics surged on Monday in anticipation of the presentation later today of promising data in non-small cell lung cancer.

The biotechnology company plans to unveil the clinical results of a phase 3 study on Tedopi at 1:30 p.m. during an oral session organized during the annual virtual congress of ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology).

The first elements of this presentation to be made by Professor Benjamin Besse, director of clinical research at Gustave Roussy (Villejuif), have already shown results which are ‘very well oriented’, according to analysts from Invest Securities.





‘Indeed, the treatment based on Tedopi showed a clear difference on the primary endpoint of OS (overall survival), but also good safety (safety, Editor’s note)’, specifies the office of ‘studies.

“These results are all the more promising as other programs targeting the same population have not shown these levels of tolerance and safety,” said Invest.

Tedopi, a neoepitope-based therapeutic vaccine, has been administered to HLA-A2 positive patients with non-small cell lung cancer after failure of immunotherapy (PD-1), heavily treated patients or at an advanced stage of cancer, whose overall health does not allow all the available options to be considered.

Around 10:00 am, the OSE share climbed more than 27%. His gains since the start of the year now reach 88%.