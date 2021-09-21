Photo of migrants hunted down by border guards on horseback sparks outrage

The White House has called for an investigation into the actions of equestrian patrols deployed near the Rio Grande River, where thousands of migrants, most of them Haitians, have been camping for several days.

Photos showing border guards on horseback pushing back migrants near Del Rio in Texas aroused great emotion on Monday (September 20) in the United States, where the government of President Joe Biden announced the opening of an investigation to shed light on the facts.

In a snapshot taken by a photographer employed by AFP, an agent on horseback grabs a man by his t-shirt. On another, he keeps a group at bay by turning his reins, in a threatening posture. These images “mistreatment of Haitian migrants along the border is horrific and very disturbing“, Said in a statement the elected Democrat Bennie Thompson, who chairs the Committee on Homeland Security in the House of Representatives. “It’s horrible to watch“, Admitted the spokeswoman for the White House Jen Psaki during a press briefing. “I do not know the context, but I do not see in which framework this would be appropriateShe added.

200,000 migrants arrested in August, as many in July

Equestrian patrols were deployed on Sunday near the Rio Grande River, where thousands of migrants, most of them Haitians, have been camping for several days in the hope of being admitted to the United States, the chief told reporters. border guards Raul Ortiz. “I asked them to find out if any individuals were in distress and to gather information on smugglers.“, He added, stressing that”controlling a horse in a river is difficult“. It seems that, in this context, some have used long reins, added the Minister of Internal Security Alejandro Mayorkas. “We will conduct an investigation to be sure the situation is this, otherwise we will act accordingly“, He assured.





The scene occurred as migrants were washing in the Rio Grande or crossing the river to collect food in Mexico and bring it back to their families on American soil, according to the author of the photos, Paul Ratje. Suddenly five or six officers on horseback arrived and asked them to return to Mexico. “The situation was tense, and migrants started running to get around them», He reports. “One of the officers grabbed the man in the photo by the t-shirt. I don’t believe he was hurt“. “Didn’t see any lashes, but the officers twirled their reins», He said again. The tension then eased, and border guards let these migrants join the makeshift camp.

For the second consecutive month, more than 200,000 migrants were arrested in August at the border between the United States and Mexico. A figure at the highest for 21 years. In this context, Jen Psaki hammered this message on Monday at a press conference: “Our message is always the same: now is not the right time to come to the United States.” Washington had suspended the expulsions of Haitian migrants in an irregular situation following the earthquake that devastated the southern half of the island on August 14, but the regrouping in a few days of more than 15,000 migrants, most of them Haitians, under a bridge in Texas was a game-changer. In less than two hours, Sunday, three flights from Texas landed on the tarmac in Port-au-Prince: an influx like never before the Haitian migration authorities had had to manage.