Picard is finally getting into e-commerce

The frozen food specialist saw its sales climb by 15% during its 2020 financial year. It benefited from a favorable context and the rise in its online sales.

Picard no longer swears only by its stores. Under the impetus of its new CEO, recruited a year and a half ago, Cathy Collart-Geiger, the frozen specialist has finally taken the turn to e-commerce. “Before I took office, it represented only 2% of Picard’s sales, and we only delivered 25% of the territory, explains the manager, a specialist in mass distribution who has worked for more than twenty years at Auchan. Developing online sales has been my priority. ” The problem was all the more urgent to resolve as the arrival of Cathy Collart-Geiger coincided with the pandemic, and the meteoric boom in online food shopping that accompanied it. During the peaks of orders for the first containment, Picard was not able to honor all the requests. The rise of food e-commerce has finally proven to be sustainable: it now represents 9% of mass distribution sales, according to Nielsen, against just under 6% in 2019.

