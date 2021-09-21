Pierre Ménès launches his digital platform, named “Pierrot Football Club”

Pierre Ménès returns to the media scene after his departure from Canal + in July. The journalitse, implicated in several cases of sexual assault, launches its online platform “Pierrot Football Club” within the Reworld Media group.

Pierre Ménès is back. A little more than two and a half months after his departure from Canal +, the journalist joined forces with the Reworld Media group to launch his digital platform “Pierrot Football Club”. A name that recalls that of the Canal Football Club, a successful Canal + program that he co-presented with Hervé Mathoux before his implication in several cases of sexual assault.

Launch on October 12

This platform dedicated to football will offer interviews, analyzes, podcasts and even reports. “All without language of wood and in this relaxed tone which is my signature”, promises Ménès in a press release. The launch date is scheduled for October 12, announces L’Equipe.

Ménès found himself at the heart of the controversy last March after the broadcast of the documentary “I am not a slut, I am a journalist” on Canal + by journalist Marie Portolano. In a sequence cut during the editing, and broadcast thereafter, Pierre Ménès was questioned about an episode of 2016 where he had raised the skirt of Marie Portolano, and assured not to remember it. His attitude towards Isabelle Moreau and Francesca Antoniotti, whom he had forcibly kissed on the air, had also been denounced. He had defended himself very awkwardly on the set of the show “Touche pas à mon poste” on C8.





He was dismissed from the Canal + antenna after this report in March and has not reappeared there since. After the announcement of his departure from the encrypted channel, Ménès granted several interviews in which he settled accounts with his former colleagues, including Hervé Mathoux, Nathalie Iannetta.

It therefore bounces back at Reworld Media (which notably owns the titles Maison et Travaux, Marie France, Auto Plus, TéléStar, Top Santé), a very controversial group for its way of denying the editorial staff. “Pierre is divisive, and we too, we are, justifies in L’Equipe, Guillaume Sampic, managing director of Media365, an entity of Reworld Media. We also took it in the head. We took over 48 media which were going in the trash and the first thing we had to do was cut costs. Not everyone liked it. We looked at Pierre’s community, he still has 2.5 million followers on Twitter. People will turn their backs on him, others will continue to follow him. In fact, many asked him the date of his return. “