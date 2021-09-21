Pierre Ménès launches his football platform at Reworld Media



If Pierre Ménès did not wish to answer our questions, Guillaume Sampic, the managing director of Media365 (the CNOSF Sport channel in France, sports.fr, football365, …), an entity of Reworld Media – a very criticized group for his way of doing the press without … journalists -, explained his choice to us: “In our group, we like entrepreneurs. And we know that an entrepreneur sometimes gets his feet in the carpet, experiences failure and when he returns, he gives the best of himself. In addition, I am not a fan of the media lynching. I do not defend it, but other times, other times. Things don’t turn out like that anymore, he himself handled it badly, I told him and I hope it got him in the head. He left Canal with a check and Bolloré is not in the habit of writing a check if there is gross negligence. Pierre is divisive, and so are we. We also took it all in the head. We took over 48 media that were going in the trash and the first thing we had to do was cut costs. Not everyone liked it. We looked at Pierre’s community, he still has 2.5 million followers on Twitter. Some people will turn their backs on him, others will continue to follow him. Moreover, many asked him the date of his return. ”