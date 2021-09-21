Pierre Ménès launches his new platform

After leaving the Canal group this summer, Pierre Ménès is joining forces with the press group Reworld Media to launch his new digital platform “Pierrot Football Club”, available from October 12, a name not far from the TV show “Canal Football Club” in which he officiated alongside Hervé Mathoux for more than a decade. The 58-year-old consultant did not hide his joy in creating this new project: “It is a pleasure to collaborate with the Reworld Media teams, together we are launching an ambitious, interactive and content-rich project. All without language of wood and in this relaxed tone which is my signature. In a few days, football aficionados will be able to discover the PFC and get a taste for it! “





As for Guillaume Sampic, managing director of Media365 (belonging to Reworld), is pleased to have been able to enroll the journalist in the press release published by the group: “With his notoriety, his experience and his large community, Pierre was the ideal candidate to take the reins of this new medium. This is one more step for Reworld Media in football and more generally in sport, which is undoubtedly a major theme within the group. “