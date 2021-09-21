More

    Pierre Ménès will launch the “Pierrot football club” at Reworld Media

    A consultant that no one wants in a media group that no longer wants journalists. Come to think of it, the announced marriage between Pierre Ménès and Reworld Media takes on a certain logic. A few weeks after his departure from Canal + in the turbulent conditions we know, Pierre Ménès will already rebound from October 12 thanks to the launch of a digital platform in association with the press group Reworld Media, which is news in recent years for its propensity to resume press titles and empty them of its editors.

    The name of the said platform? The “Pierrot football club”, a program which will allow the columnist, who is still very popular on social networks, to continue to give his opinion on football. Joined byTeam, Guillaume Sempic, Managing Director of Media365, owned by Reworld Media, discussed this partnership:


    “In our group, we like entrepreneurs. And we know that an entrepreneur sometimes gets his feet in the carpet, experiences failure and when he returns, he gives the best of himself. In addition, I am not a fan of the media lynching. I do not defend it, but other times, other times. Things don’t turn out like that anymore, he himself handled it badly, I told him and I hope it got him in the head. Pierre is divisive, and so are we. We looked at Pierre’s community, he still has 2.5 million followers on Twitter. Some people will turn their backs on him, others will continue to follow him. Moreover, many asked him the date of his return. We weren’t specifically one of them.


