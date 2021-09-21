Pippa Middleton elated at her brother James’ wedding: her perfect flowery look unveiled

Almost a week after their discreet wedding in the south of France, James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet shared several photos of their nuptials with the magazine Hello of September 27, 2021, in exchange for a donation to the Pets As Therapy association. On one of the pictures taken shortly after the civil marriage, celebrated at the town hall of Bormes-les-Mimosas (Var), a certain Pippa Middleton does not go unnoticed …





Once the wishes and alliances had been exchanged, James Middleton and his pretty Frenchwoman joined their guests for a reception by the sea, at Café Leoube, aboard a white Citroën 2 CV. A photo illustrating their arrival all smiles, in the middle of their guests, allows to see Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews. To attend the bohemian and summer wedding of her little brother, the 38-year-old Briton had bet on a pretty pink dress, long floral and close to the body signed Beulah London. A model that also exists in blue, still available for sale at a price of 513 euros.

In addition to sharing several photos of her wedding with James Middleton, Alizée Thevenet said she borrowed her wedding dress from her stepmother, Carole Middleton. “My borrowed something was actually my dress, the one my stepmom Carole last wore 41 years ago on her wedding day in June 1980“Said the 32-year-old Frenchwoman, who had to get married despite the sudden death of her father, just a few months ago.