Pirlo on pole after Koeman, Real Madrid have a lethal weapon for Mbappé

Zapping Goal! Football club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

SPORT: “Araujo Hero”

Author of the equalizing goal at FC Barcelona against Granada in the last minute (1-1), Ronald Araujo has become the local hero. SPORT also highlights the shortcomings displayed by Ronald Koeman’s team, more than ever in the spotlight. “Barça management plans to thank him and will have no problem doing so,” Jota Jordi assured last night on the El Chiringuito program. Andrea Pirlo is Joan Laporta’s favorite but Xavi should not be dismissed. “

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Savior Araujo”

The Uruguayan central defender is also presented as the savior of Barça in very small form last night. Mundo Deportivo also returns to the exit of Lionel Messi against OL on Sunday at the Parc des Princes (2-1) by presenting it as “the first big quack of Messi at PSG. “

MARCA: “But what is Barça? “

Marca goes very hard on his One of the day, almost making fun of the level of play displayed by FC Barcelona yesterday against Granada. Even Memphis Depay fell into line. At Real Madrid, the light is given to Davide Ancelotti, son and assistant of Carlo who does a remarkable job in the staff.

AS: “Greed in Europe”

AS gives pride of place to the new shocking duo of Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema. The merengue pair score more than all the other pairs this season in the major European championships and could make Kylian Mbappé even more eager to sign in the transfer window.



