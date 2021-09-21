Pochettino in the hot seat after the Messi episode, an OM lover to replace him!

Zapping Goal! Football club Navas – Neuer: the duel in figures

We have not finished hearing about the Lionel Messi episode (34) against OL. Hit in the knee during the match (2-1), the Argentine striker was replaced by Achraf Hakimi fifteen minutes from the end, causing his surprise.

“It’s a serious mistake by Pochettino, explained Jérôme Rothen on RMC Sport. If it is to mark his territory, he is completely crazy. Because he is going to alienate his best player. He should have left him on the ground. He never did that with Neymar and Mbappé.

In Spain, this news did not go unnoticed. And even less in Doha. According to Eduardo Inda, the Emir of Qatar would have identified Zinédine Zidane as Pochettino’s plan B! However, nothing says that the Argentine technician is in immediate danger since PSG are still undefeated this season. But we have to believe that we should not touch the idol Messi.

