President asks Biden for help stemming the flow of migrants

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has asked his American counterpart Joe Biden to invest in Central America in order to stem the migratory flow, in a letter he read to the press on Monday.

“As we have mentioned on other occasions, the migratory phenomenon requires a completely new treatment.López Obrador said in his daily morning lecture.

We must “act immediately”

In this letter, the Mexican president underlines “the need for immediate action in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador“By investing in economic support programs for peasants and young apprentices, which are already being implemented”with successIn southeastern Mexico. “We would help 330,000 people in less than six months, who would see this joint action as a hope», He continued. He further considered that the migratory phenomenon should not be contained only by measures “coercive“.





Some 40,000 Central Americans and Haitians, stricken by poverty, violence and natural disasters, are currently in Tapachula, Chiapas, in south-eastern Mexico, awaiting permits to prevent them from being deported. Between January and August, 147,033 undocumented migrants were detained, three times more than over the same period in 2020, according to official figures.

Since the start of the year, the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar) has processed 77,559 permits, exceeding 70,400 for the whole of 2019. On Saturday, Joe Biden announced the acceleration of the pace of expulsions of migrants , especially Haitians, to their country and other destinations. The Mexican government has deployed 27,000 troops to the southern and northern borders to contain the influx of migrants trying to reach the United States.