Princess Beatrice, eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, has given birth

Beatrice of York, the granddaughter of Elizabeth II and sister of Princess Eugenie, gave birth to her first child on Monday, September 20, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are pleased to announce the arrival of their daughter on Saturday September 18, 2021, at 11:42 pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs 2.8 kg. ” This is how the world learned on Monday of the birth of the twelfth great-grandchild of Elizabeth II, eleventh contender for the throne of England, without knowing her first name for the moment. “The grandparents and great-grandparents have been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all of the hospital staff for their wonderful care. ”



Beatrice of York, 32, married her partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, on July 17, 2020, in Windsor. The 30-year-old is the founder of the charity Cricket Builds Hope, which operates in Rwanda, and the real estate consultancy firm Banda. For his part, he already has a son from a previous marriage, named Christopher Woolf. “The couple can’t wait to introduce their daughter to her big brother”, can we read, kindly, on the royal press release. She is the second granddaughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.





A second baby in the family

The news is most welcome for the York clan. The family has just celebrated the birth of August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, the son of Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s younger sister, who was born on February 9, 2021. For the occasion, Eugenie of York, who married Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018, had shared three unseen photos of his family, immortalized by his midwife, on his Instagram account. A parenthesis of happiness for Prince Andrew who, mired in the Epstein affair, should soon be heard by justice.